McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones and Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell pitched the idea of an autumn marathon race in Paducah to the Sports Tourism Commission Wednesday.
Jones asked the commission to consider spending some funds it receives from the McCracken County Transient Room Tax to help pay for operations of the potential event.
While the commission was interested in an event that would draw visitors to the area and have them spend money at local businesses, there were questions about operations costs and what organization would ultimately be in charge of running the potential marathon race.
The goal of the marathon, Jones said, would be to get “heads in beds” with runners staying at local hotels. Campbell added that the marathon could be a weekend event where local restaurants, businesses and organizations plan events around the marathon race.
“It’s a tourism event, it’s designed to bring people to our town, put heads in beds, put people in restaurants, and introduce people to our town,” Jones said.
From what she has gathered from other organizations that have put on marathons before, Campbell estimated the operations, including equipment, fencing and management fees, to cost around $30,000.
Jones said it is likely the event would not make a profit in the first few years, but it would still benefit local businesses by bringing visitors to stay at local hotels and shop and dine with local businesses.
Campbell said the convention center would be interested in running the marathon event if it were to move forward.
STC Chairman Jim Dudley said he has experience with what it takes to put on a race from working on the operational side of the Iron Mom Half-Marathon. He said it takes about a year to plan for that half-marathon race.
While Dudley said the commission is interested in an event that draws tourists to the area, he said that STC members would not have the time required to undertake planning the potential marathon race Jones and Campbell proposed.
“If it’s seed money, and it’s supporting, let’s say Michelle’s going to run it out of [the convention center], yeah, I think we’d love to see more information on that,” Dudley said.
Jones clarified that he did not expect the STC to run or promote the event, but instead provide some of the funds for another group, possibly the convention center, to help with operational costs.
STC members did not make a decision on the proposed marathon, but said they would consider the potential of the event.
In other STC business, Dudley updated the commissioners on where they are with the outdoor sports complex project. Steve Ervin, McCracken County Community Development Project Manager, said an interlocal agreement between Paducah and McCracken County is in the works.
STC is also working with PFGW Architects on a design plan for the facility and hopes to have both the interlocal agreement and design plans ready for approval at the STC’s next meeting.
The next meeting of the STC is scheduled for April 13 at 4 p.m. at the convention center.
