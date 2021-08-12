Paducah hospitals require staff to be vaccinated

Both of Paducah’s hospitals are requiring staff members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital officials said their requirement came after careful consideration, and the requirement allows for religious and medical exemptions.
“This decision is based on our firm belief, grounded in scientific evidence, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks,” said Nanette Bartley, the public relations director for Bon Secours Mercy Health.
“By taking this additional step to protect associates and our community, we hope to help bring the pandemic to an end more quickly and ease the burden that has so challenged health care professionals since the pandemic began.”
Baptist Health Paducah announced Aug. 5 that it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.
“The decision, made in partnership with other health care systems and with the backing of Baptist Health’s medical leadership, was announced by Baptist Health Aug. 2 to staff at all nine hospitals and the Baptist Health Medical Group,” hospital officials said in their Aug. 5 news release.
“Baptist Health joins other hospitals and health systems in Kentucky and more than 80 across the nation that now require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. Staff members and providers who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or religious reasons may apply for an exemption by Aug. 30. Those with an approved exemption will be subject to periodic testing for COVID-19.”
The news release goes on to state that because the two-shot vaccines must be spaced 21 to 28 days apart depending on the vaccine — and it takes an additional 14 days after the second dose to be fully effective — employees must get their first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 15. Employees may also opt to take the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The vaccination requirement also extends to all contractors, independent licensed health care providers, students, vendors and any other person performing onsite services at any Baptist Health facility,” according to the news release. “Employees with a start date of Sept. 13 or later will be required to have their first dose of the vaccine within one week of hire.”
Masks are also required inside Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
