Both Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah are planning to host fairs in September for those looking for careers in the health care field.
Mercy Health is hosting a job fair on Sept. 10 for 75 positions at the hospital.
A wide variety of jobs are being offered at the event, with interviews available on the spot, according to officials.
The hiring event for Mercy Healthwill take place at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Emerging Technology Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 10.
“Mercy Health-Lourdes hospital is hosting open interviews to fill a wide array of positions throughout Paducah and the surrounding communities,” said Gina Goines, director, Strategic HR Partner at Mercy Health Kentucky.
“We are hiring for a wide range of new and open positions in various departments, including RNs, surgical techs, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, pharmacists, food service specialist, nursing support, and more. There are about 75 positions that will be up for grabs that day.”
Other jobs expected to be available at the event include hospice home care nurses, imaging professionals, medical assistants, surgical technologists, lab professionals and licensed practicing nurse positions.
In addition to listed positions, other positions may be considered for application.
“If somebody doesn’t see the professional listed and they’re interested in working with Mercy, they can also come and we can see what fits their needs,” Goines said.
Also available will be positions within the nursing flex program of Mercy Health.
Flex is the program that Mercy Health uses for its traveling nurses within its own system. The program is split into three different ranges, site flex for working different departments in your facility, market flex for moving between regional facilities and system flex where you can be asked to move outside of your home market and region.
“If someone’s interested in traveling, we can make that happen for them,” Goines said. “We span seven states in the United States. And there’s an opportunity for folks who are attracted to that but want the security of a single employer. Its something unique we offer based on our size.”
In addition to Mercy Health, Baptist Health Paducah will be hosting a job fair in the month of September for local college graduates.
“When you choose Baptist, you have an opportunity to play a role in providing compassionate, quality care that makes a difference in the lives of our patients and promotes joy throughout our communities,” said Katina Greer, vice president of Human Resources at Baptist Health Paducah.
“The health care industry is not immune to the great resignation phenomenon. Employees in the health care industry are weary from dealing with COVID for nearly 2.5 years. We are focusing on prioritizing our employees’ wellbeing which includes health, lifestyle balance, and being competitive in the healthcare industry.”
Registered nurses and various clinical roles including radiology technologists, MRI technologists, mammography technologists, nursing assistants, surgical technologists and ultrasound technologists are some of the few people that are being looked for at this event.
The date of the Baptist Health of Paducah event will be announced at a later time.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
