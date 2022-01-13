Paducah Head Start to switch to at-home learning next week

Paducah Head Start Preschool students will not meet in-person next week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the building, Head Start Director Kristy Lewis wrote in a letter to Head Start families on Thursday.
Head Start will have at-home learning with daily activities and learning times on Jan. 18 through Jan. 20. Jan. 17 is a planned day off for schools in Paducah Independent School District to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Meals will be available for pick-up at Head Start on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Meals can either be picked up daily, or meals for all three days can be provided on Tuesday. Meal pick-up will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Head Start front office.
The anticipated return date for students is Jan. 24, PISD communications coordinator Wayne Walden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.