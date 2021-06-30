The Paducah Board of Commissioners on Wednesday announced the selection of Daron Jordan as the new city manager
He will begin Aug. 1.
Jordan has been serving as the city manager of Paris, Kentucky, since January 2017. In addition to his work in Paris, Jordan’s local government experience includes more than 16 years with the city of Madisonville, Kentucky, and four years with the city of Henderson, Kentucky.
He holds a master’s in organizational management and has been certified by the International Economic Development Council as a Certified Economic Developer.
Check out The Paducah Sun Thursday edition for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.