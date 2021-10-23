The 5-year-old daughter of a Paducah woman and a passenger in her car died in an crash Thursday evening on Interstate 69 in Hopkins County.
According to a Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office report, at 4:48 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of a collision near Mile Marker 91 near the exit to Ky. 109.
Authorities said according to witness accounts and roadway evidence, Kara Smith, 26, of Paducah was driving her 2006 Toyota northbound when her car veered into the inside shoulder and into the median.
Smith overcorrected back into the northbound lane, lost control, went back across the median and into the southbound lanes where her car struck a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Kevin Emily, 30, of Benton, according to the report.
The southbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for about four hours to complete the investigation.
Smith’s two daughters, ages 7 and 5, were in her car as was passenger Jacob Jarred, 31, of Dresden, Tennessee. No one else was in Emily’s vehicle.
Smith and the unnamed 7-year-old daughter were taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and are listed in stable condition, authorities said. Emily was eventually taken by Caldwell County EMS to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville and is also listed in stable condition.
Jarred and Smith’s unnamed 5-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield, authorities said. The crash report did not specify which daughter died in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kentucky State Police Post 2 of Madisonville, Madisonville Police Department, Dawson Springs Police Department, Medical Center Ambulance Service, Caldwell County EMS, Dawson Springs Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and Kentucky State Highway Department.
