U.S. Sen. Rand Paul kicked off a swing through four western Kentucky cities Wednesday with a morning stop at the Paducah office of the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
In addition to speaking to the crowd of approximately 70 Kentucky Farm Bureau members from the region, community leaders and other guests, the Republican senator also met with community leaders in Smithland, Providence and Henderson throughout the day.
Paul made some introductory remarks on subjects ranging from COVID-19 to capitalism before taking questions in the approximately one-hour session.
On the subject of vaccines, “If you’re at risk, take the vaccine. I’m for it. But instead of telling you that you’re immune after the vaccine or you’re immune after you’ve had the disease, they continue to sort of confuse people about this,” he said.
“So, earlier in the week somebody asked me on the radio, ‘are you going to get vaccinated?’ I’m not telling you to not to get vaccinated. It’s just, I’ve had the disease and I’ve just personally chosen not to.
“I’m not advocating for people not to get it. If you’ve had it, I’d probably tell you don’t need to. But if you haven’t, I’d probably tell you to get vaccinated. For that, I’ve gotten five death threats. I don’t understand where all the anger’s coming from,” Paul said.
Pivoting to a COVID-related concern, Paul said, “The biggest problem I’m hearing as I travel about west Kentucky is people need workers and can’t find workers, because the government is paying people too much not to work.
“We always want to help people but what we end up doing is hurting people. If the government pays more people not to work than to work, what happens? We get institutionalized or semi-permanent unemployed. That’s not good for people.”
A strong work ethic is among the things that made America and the ability to produce things in the marketplace, he said.
“We have to be proud of a system that allows us to be prosperous, too, and that economic system is capitalism. Government largely leaving us alone and staying out of our business, staying out of our lives.”
Paul expressed concern that “we have 50% of the young people think we ought to try socialism. Apparently we aren’t teaching history in school any more. I guess we’re teaching something else.
“We need to make sure our kids know where the greatness of American came from so we can continue on that road to prosperity.”
Questions from the audience also covered a range of topics, including inflation, cyber-attacks, taxes, government regulations regarding the environment, the climate discussion and whether free speech is being eroded.
In talking with members of the media briefly after the session, Paul was asked about the status of the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“I think if we get Congress and politics in it, you actually sort of obstruct the investigation. The investigation and (400) indictments are moving forward,” he said.
Some of the things Paul said he has learned in a half-dozen hearings is there weren’t enough (Capitol) police, they didn’t have the right equipment and there were some problems with the chain of command.
“I think most of the truth of the matter is known. If you’re going to have a big crowd gather at the Capitol, you probably need more protection,” he said.
Regarding the 2022 mid-term elections, which include Paul’s Senate seat, “The country is nearly evenly divided and the real decisions are made by the independents in the middle. Which way they go it will swing back some. I think it’s maybe a little better than 50-50 we take back the House and take back the Senate ... but very close.”
While he said he was focusing on the 2022 election, Paul said if former President Donald Trump decided to run again in 2024, he “probably would be” the party’s nominee.
“I don’t know that he will run. My guess, and I’ve talked to him and he hasn’t really told me either, is that he’s probably going to watch what happens in 2022. He wants to be part of that,” Paul said.
“He’s not too happy with the Republicans that voted for impeachment. I’m guessing he’s going to be involved in those races but I don’t know what happens after that. But I think if he ran, he’d be difficult for Republicans to beat in a primary.”
While he was a candidate for president himself in 2016, “Right now I’m concentrating on 2022 and running for re-election,” he said.
As to whether he would ever consider running for president again, “I won’t say never. But I’m saying that I haven’t been chomping at the bit saying, ‘oh, this is something I have to do.’ I think my voice is an important one in the sense that I’m fiscally conservative and I’m also against most of the foreign wars. I think we need to have less war overseas.
“So, I think that combination is somewhat of a unique combination to be conservative but at the same time someone who doesn’t believe in a lot of foreign military intervention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.