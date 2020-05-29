The Paducah Fire Department is seeking more than $767,000 in federal grant funding, in order to hire three additional firefighters.
Earlier this week, Paducah city officials approved a municipal order to apply for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, during a virtual commission meeting. The grant request is for $767,836.17.
If awarded, the city of Paducah would not have to do a local match for the grant. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf waived a cost share requirement for applicants, in recognition of “economic hardships” facing local jurisdictions and fire departments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports fema.gov.
The funds would cover three years of employment for three firefighters, according to city documents, but the fire department would need to cover cost-of-living adjustment increases.
Mayor Brandi Harless is hopeful the city can get the grant funding to add manpower and called it “great news” the match requirement was waived for the SAFER program. After the pandemic happened, the city took several budgetary measures to freeze and limit spending, such as not applying for grants that need matches.
“I think we could be very competitive with it and fingers crossed that we get it,” she said.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle explained the fire department has 60 personnel in suppression, which includes seven in training. He said 20 firefighters are assigned to each shift with a minimum staffing level of 16.
Three more firefighters, “ultimately,” would mean one more person per shift and make it 63 firefighters total. It’d also get the department closer to a National Fire Protection Association standard. NFPA recommends 69 firefighters.
“I try to explain to people, every single person counts,” Kyle told The Sun. “Is one person really going to make that big of difference? Well, yes it does, because it gets another set of hands on the scene to accomplish tasks that are not being done by that set of missing hands today.
“So, every single person we can put on the fireground in a timely manner is able to accomplish the tasks that are needed, in order for us to mitigate the incident. And it makes us safer. Even one additional body makes us safer than we were without that additional body.”
Kyle hopes to know the result of the grant application by Christmas.
The Sun also reached out to the fire department’s union, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 168, about the SAFER grant application.
Capt. Nathan Torian, IAFF Local 168 president, said he’s been trying to get increased staffing at the fire department. He’s thankful the city is going through with the application.
“It’s been available to us for multiple years, so I’m thankful they’re taking advantage of it at this point, and, even if we were to only get one firefighter, it’s inching our way towards where we need to be for our total number of staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.