The Paducah Fire Department celebrated its new $1.2 million platform fire truck Monday with a “wetdown and housing” ceremony, where firefighters joined city leaders in recognizing this special addition to public safety.
Rainy, overcast weather didn’t dampen any excitement on Monday afternoon, as a small crowd of Paducah fire personnel, city officials and others gathered at Fire Station No. 5 for a unique ceremony. It involved spraying down Tower 6 with water, hand drying it with towels and then “pushing” the platform truck back into the station. The department also set it up outside, so passersby could get a look at the 43-foot-long truck that can pump 2,000 gallons per minute.
Fire Chief Steve Kyle said he chose to hold a ceremony because it’s a symbolic gesture about the acceptance of a new piece of equipment into the fire station. He thinks the department will do this traditional ceremony from now on.
“It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1800s, when departments used horses to pull fire apparatus to fires,” he said. “After fighting the fire, the crews would then wash and ready the horses and the apparatus in preparation for the next call.”
The ceremony drew City Manager Jim Arndt and commissioners Sandra Wilson and Brenda McElroy to the fire station, as they participated in the event and shared their excitement for the platform truck. Arndt even got a lift in Tower 6’s platform afterward.
“I’m really proud to see this new piece of equipment added to what we have here at the fire department,” Wilson said. “It’s a great asset for our community and it replaced a truck that was very old and we’re just glad that we were able to find the funds to do it.”
Wilson and McElroy were both fans of the traditional ceremony, after taking part in it.
“I think it was really cool,” McElroy added.
“I felt like I was really pushing the truck. It was really neat to think that the history goes back to when they were actually pulled by horses and we were mimicking that, in honor of the tradition of our fire department, for how long these men have served us so well and how many advances have been made.”
Tower 6 went into service last week, replacing a roughly 25-year-old ladder truck that recently went out of service. The new truck is more maneuverable in tight spaces with the need of only a 22-foot setback, while it can operate 100 feet above ground or 20 feet below ground with rope rescue capability, according to the city.
Kyle reported it’s already been used on small department calls, as of Monday.
“I’m extremely excited. This is a first for our department,” he said.
“We’ve never had a platform truck. It gives us so much more capability in terms of our rescue capabilities than a regular stick — just a straight stick ladder does — which is all we’ve ever had.”
Tower 6 has a basket on the end of it that fire personnel can use to rescue people. Kyle explained that a stick ladder truck can rescue people too, but it has more “complexities.”
“This gives you an operating platform to get people into the basket and lower them down to the ground, rather than having to climb down a ladder,” he said. “People tend to freeze up on you.”
Kyle added the platform truck is just another step forward in how the community puts a “lot of effort” in staying up to date with fire protection technology and methods that are available.
“We have a progressive community in support of that and we do our very best to keep up with what the current trends are in the fire service, to keep them and our personnel safe,” he said.
