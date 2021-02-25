The Paducah Fire Department is hoping to receive over $830,000 in federal grant funding, in an effort to hire three additional firefighters to join the ranks and use the funds to cover their salaries for three years.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Paducah City Commission approved a municipal order that authorized an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. It was approved with a 4-0 vote, as Commissioner David Guess was not in attendance for the virtual meeting.
“We wouldn’t be authorizing it if we didn’t think it was a good thing,” Mayor George Bray told The Sun. “I think it’s a two-step process. It’s a grant, that we (could potentially) get over $800,000 for almost nothing, so I think from that perspective, it makes sense. If we get that grant, it will buy us some time to figure out really in the long run, what are the staffing needs of Paducah?”
Bray noted there are also fire stations that need upgrades.
According to city documents, the fire department is seeking $835,754.13 in grant funding, which would not require a local match by the city. The SAFER grant doesn’t cover cost-of-living-adjustments (COLAs) for the firefighters, meaning the fire department would budget for that amount in years two and three.
“It’s a very competitive grant process at the federal level to assist communities to staff up their fire departments to meet the community’s needs,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun. “It’s going to be competitive, but we put our hat in the ring last year. We’re trying again this year.”
The SAFER grant application was discussed by city officials at the commission’s two-day strategic planning retreat held earlier this month, and it was part of Fire Chief Steve Kyle’s presentation on departmental priorities.
“There’s no obligation beyond the end of the grant,” Kyle explained to commissioners on Tuesday. “However, obviously, we’d like to see that number of personnel in the department stay on. This grant is for a three-year period where the salaries are fully paid with the exception of any COLAs.”
The city applied for it last year, but wasn’t successful. If awarded the grant this time, Kyle told The Sun it could help the fire department with meeting an industry standard, reduce the probability of injuries on scene and, ultimately, “provide a better service” to Paducah residents.
Kyle hopes the fire department receives this grant, and also to know whether its application was successful, by this fall.
“It would allow us to move a step closer towards meeting the standard, more of the time, by having an additional person on the crew each day,” he said. “It’s a step. It’s not going to fix everything. I don’t mean to imply that, but it’s a step towards us meeting the industry standards on having the proper number of people on scene for a single-family dwelling house fire.”
The fire department currently operates with 58 firefighters, and has the “green light” to have up to 60 firefighters. If awarded, the grant increases the fire department’s potential staffing to 63 firefighters, edging it closer to a recommendation of 69 by the National Fire Protection Association.
The NFPA recommendation is often cited by Professional Paducah Firefighters Local 168 president, Fire Capt. Nathan Torian, who said the SAFER grant would be a “huge help.”
“We, as the Local, have been pushing for this for several years now,” he said. “It’s amazing that they’re going back for it for the second year in a row.”
Torian thanked the mayor, city commission and city manager, in regards to the authorization for the grant application.
“Safety is the No. 1 priority for all of us,” he added. “It’s our safety. We want the people to be safe. We want to be there as quick as we can. We want to render help as quick as we can. The whole thing is about working better, safer for everyone — firefighters, citizens, everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.