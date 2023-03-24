McNabb Elementary School and Clark Elementary School celebrated Leadership Day at their schools this week. McNabb held its event on Wednesday, while Clark had its event on Thursday.
Leadership Day is a product of the Leader in Me program in both schools. This is McNabb’s first Leadership Day, while Clark marked its second event. Leader in Me is a part of the Lighthouse program at the schools.
All three Paducah district elementary schools, including Morgan Elementary, have the Leader in Me program.
Emilee Sigler, Kristina McDowell and Kate Lambert are the coordinators of the Clark Elementary Lighthouse program.
“Leader in Me is a research-based program that helps students showcase their leadership skills that they already have and build on new ones that they find within a school building,” said Sigler.
“It really showcases not just academics, but leadership skills, cultural skills and it focuses on academics as well,” said McDowell.
The program began at Clark Elementary School four years ago, but logistical problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to postpone several programs.
Students in all elementary grades take part in the Lighthouse Leader in Me Program.
“Within Leader in Me, there is the Student Lighthouse team,” said Sigler. “All students in K through 5 can apply, and we had close to 100 students out of 620 apply.
“We chose 22, and we have one in kindergarten, one in first, a couple in second and third, and the majority are fourth- and fifth-graders because they are the leaders of the school. They guide the tours of the school.”
School district leaders and civic leaders were invited to participate in Leadership Day at both schools. Students ushered guests to the pre-event breakfast and led a tour of their school, showing what classes are doing and how they are developing.
Both schools had opening and closing ceremonies. Clark Elementary students performed an excerpt from The Music Man,” to be performed at the school Monday and Tuesday, as well as a performance from the school step team.
