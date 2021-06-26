Paducah’s new Entertainment Destination Center program has already gotten state approval, but a city official reports that businesses are still waiting to get single-use to-go cups for customers, because of a shortage.
The city announced on June 1 its EDC program received approval from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, meaning that participating downtown bars and restaurants can sell to-go alcoholic beverages for customers to enjoy within the established EDC area.
“The restaurants and the bars now can move forward with procuring their cups. Unfortunately, there is a cup shortage,” Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt said.
“We are trying to work with the restaurants to kind of find a stopgap, while we wait, while they wait, for the cups to come in. But, like many other goods, there are shortages kind of across the board because of the pandemic. We’re coming out of it, but supply chains are a little slow right now. We’ve experienced that with other supplies and things not related to this project.”
Todd Blume, owner of Paducah Beer Werks, also confirmed a delay in acquiring cups for the EDC. He’s been helping coordinate the procurement.
“There is a cup shortage. The company we had gone with — they weren’t able to get any cups, and they said it’d be the first of July before they were able to even get any. So, it’s kind of put everyone behind, but the city of Owensboro is having the same problem. We’re not the only ones,” Blume said.
“We were hoping to actually get them, get it going on before now, but unfortunately it’s just a supply chain issue.”
Blume also said there was a switch in vendors and he hopes the to-go cups will be ordered by the first of July.
As previously reported, EDC covers a large portion of downtown Paducah and the boundary map can be found online at paducahky.gov. Yellow signs were also installed to mark the EDC boundaries. The EDC hours are 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
Axt said 17 businesses have executed EDC agreements with the city, and it’s waiting on five other businesses to send in their agreements for 22 total.
“We are very excited to get this up and running,” she said. “The restaurants and bars are ready for a strong summer and a strong tourist season. The weather, like (Friday), is wonderful. We closed Market House Square and brought back dining around Market House Square to take advantage of the good weather and being outside, so once those cups come in, we’ll be thrilled to get this program officially launched.”
