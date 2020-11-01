Paducah duo start new publication

Paducah residents Stanley Lee and Phyllis Nunn joined forces this year to create a new bimonthly publication, as part of an entrepreneurial effort to help small businesses get their message out.
The pair’s first issue of “In & Around Paducah,” recently hit mailboxes and it offers local content for readers, including an editorial, business listings, a calendar of events and a few articles by contributing writers. It was supported by advertising, designed by Sun Publishing and then distributed through mail.
“I’ve been around a publication like this for many, many years and I’ve only been in Paducah for about eight months,” said Lee, CEO of Advertising Plus.
He earned a marketing degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and has a background in sales, which is primarily in automobile sales and management. He came to Paducah via Clarksville, Tennessee.
“I came and transferred here with Nissan and wanted to get out of the car business. This was something I’ve always wanted to do solo, so to speak. I’ve sold for (publications), but I’ve never had my own baby from start to finish.”
Lee, an Alabama native, wants it to be a “quality publication” that gives small business owners an outlet, or opportunity, to have a return on their advertising investment and create customers with it. He said small businesses make up the community and the country.
“At that point, I asked Phyllis to kind of help me because I was really rough around the edges as far as business, but I knew, I knew how to sell, so we have come together,” Lee said.
Nunn, a Paducah native, serves as the publication’s editor, while Lee is its director and sales representative. She studied advertising and journalism at Western Kentucky University and later worked for an ABC affiliate in Richmond, Virginia, as an assistant promotions manager.
She’s held other jobs over the years, including work as a professional actor and as a procedure writer for USEC. She earned a Master of Business Administration at age 50 and is currently a licensed massage therapist.
“I think the uniqueness of the little publication is it’s not a big 8 ½ by 11,” she said. “The size is attractive. It’s a quick read, not a lot of content that’s going to take a lot of time. Some people like that, but who we’re going after, are mom and pop local businesses and their stories.”
She wants it to be an informational guide that’s not digitized, but something people can hold in their hands and that they can go back through.
“Creating this publication during COVID was an opportune time to allow people, local folks, to know we have businesses here that are struggling,” she said. “They need to have their voice heard — new operating hours, new mode of operations, their way to communicate how to deliver services.”
Her favorite part of the editorial process is seeing the finished product, while Lee liked the cover design, which depicts the Market House in downtown Paducah and gives a rundown of “what’s inside.”
“It’s just getting to the finished product — is what I really like. To look at it, read it,” Nunn said. “I can step away, come back and ‘oh.’ If it answers all the questions in my head, I think I have a good story.”
Lee also expressed gratitude and encouraged readers to let them know if there’s anything they want to see.
The next issue of “In & Around Paducah,” their Christmas edition, is expected to be out in early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.