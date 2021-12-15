In the aftermath of a natural disaster, the impulse many people have is a desire to help others in need. Western Kentucky has seen that in recent days, whether it’s people showing up to clear debris, distribute food, give financial support, drop off donations, or provide other support for tornado relief.
The Paducah community has seen that as numerous donation drives and ways to help neighboring counties affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak started recently, as many Kentuckians lost loved ones and homes before the holidays.
As of about noon Tuesday, the state’s death toll remained at 74 confirmed fatalities related to tornadoes, including 21 in Graves County, four in Caldwell County, two in Marshall County and one each in Fulton and Lyon counties.
“Donations are coming from all over,” Nate Williams, pastor of discipleship and connection at Paducah’s Heartland Church, told The Sun on Tuesday.
“Of course, here locally, from within our church, our community, has been overwhelming in a good way. A great response. But, we’ve gotten calls from I’d say all over the country, as they’ve seen it on the news and (it’s a) ‘How can we help?’ kind of thing,” Williams said.
As an example, the church received a trailer full of water from St. Louis. It has been making deliveries to Mayfield over the past couple of days.
“Earlier, we assembled to pray and give instructions as volunteers arrive and most of these volunteers aren’t going to end up in Mayfield, or Dawson Springs, or Benton, to see the firsthand disaster, but they’re making an impact,” Williams said.
One volunteer, Jennifer Ellington of Paducah, was at the “ACTS House” on the Heartland Church campus Tuesday with others, working to sort donations. She said people affected by tornadoes are needing “temporary, emergency type things” right now, but she’s also looking ahead to the near future.
“In the next two, to three, four weeks, two months — we’re going to start needing even more because they’re going to start getting homes,” she said. “... Where they need beds, they need couches, so those are the kind of things that I’m starting to even think about, further down the road.”
Williams also pointed this out, noting it will help as long as the need is there.
“We’re open everyday — Monday through Friday, 10 to 6, this week. Next week, we’re open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday — 10 to 6,” Ellington added, about the ACTS house.
“On Wednesday, it will be for those tornado relief victims, and if they come in, we will have Christmas gifts that they can choose. It will be new items and hopefully, we’re going to have different gift wrapping and be able to take care of their needs for Christmas.”
In other donation drives, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun an officer helped spearhead a supply drive Sunday at the Southside Walmart and the community responded “very well.” A lot of items were collected in a short amount of time. The donations filled up two trucks, a trailer and two SUVs.
He said the fire department also joined to help. The items were taken to Heartland Church for distribution to Mayfield.
The police department is also a drop-off location for First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive, which aims to provide Christmas gifts for children affected by tornadoes. Laird estimated the department received several hundred toys in less than eight hours Tuesday.
The department said, through Saturday, people can drop off new, unwrapped toys, games, books or technology in original packaging at the department’s lobby. Police said donations brought outside of business hours may be left in the foyer, and it’s regularly checked by officers. People can also donate $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards. Clothing donations are not accepted for this drive.
The children’s ages range from infant to teens. More information and other Kentucky drop-off locations are available at governor.ky.gov/toydrive.
Many businesses and organizations have worked to contribute to the area’s tornado relief effort, such as Maiden Alley Cinema. The nonprofit is focused on getting stockings together for Christmas, which is now just 10 days away.
It’s accepting donations of empty stockings, full stockings, small stocking stuffer items, and monetary donations, as it plans to distribute them to families in need before Christmas. They can be dropped off at MAC during box office hours until Dec. 22, and special arrangements can be made, if needed.
MAC Executive Director Rebecca Madding said she didn’t want families to feel like they were forgotten during the holidays, and while gifts aren’t the “reason for the season,” young children may not understand.
“I know myself, when I was a child, we were displaced at Christmas because of a power outage,” she said. “I had to go stay with family, and I remember, our presents were still under my aunt’s tree, and we were like ‘Oh my gosh, look Santa found us.’ ... I feel like little kids should still be able to feel that joy, knowing that there are people that care for them and that, you know, Santa still can find them no matter if they have a home or not.”
A list of donation and volunteer opportunities for western Kentucky tornado relief and recovery can be found at paducahsun.com
