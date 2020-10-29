Paducah DOE site reduces waste inventory

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site recently achieved a significant reduction in the site’s enriched uranium inventory.
DOE site workers prepared and shipped 22 cold traps formerly used as part of the uranium enrichment process at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. The shipment removed approximately 42% of the site’s enriched uranium inventory.
The cold traps were long, cylindrical heat exchangers that ranged in size and weighed as much as 15,200 pounds. These cold traps were used in the C-410 feed plant to convert uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas to a solid.
The UF6 gas was later liquefied, transferred to cylinders, and ultimately fed into a system of process gas equipment where enrichment occurred.
“The shipment of the cold traps accounts for a large reduction in the enriched uranium inventory at the Paducah site,” said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah site lead of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah project office.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the deactivation and remediation contractor at the site, worked with Perma-Fix Environmental Services to ship the cold traps off-site for processing, treatment and disposal.
The cold traps were packaged and shipped intact which provided additional safeguards to workers.
