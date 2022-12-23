PADNWS-12-23-22 DOE - PHOTO

During calendar year 2022, the DOE Paducah site packaged one million pounds of ozone-depleting R-114 refrigerant for off-site shipment and treatment using specialized containers like the one pictured.

 Photo courtesy of DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah site recently accomplished an Environmental Management calendar year 2022 priority, successfully dispositioning one million pounds of an ozone-depleting chemical dichlorotetrafluoroethane, commonly known as R-114 refrigerant.

Reducing this amount of R-114 refrigerant from the environment has an impact equal to that of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from approximately 10,000 vehicles each year.

