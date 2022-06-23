A local doctor has agreed to pay $561,800 to resolve allegations of knowingly submitting fraudulent or false claims to Medicare, using and making false records and statements to obtain payment and conspiring to defraud Medicare by causing the submission and payment of false or fraudulent claims, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
According to the government’s complaint, Patrick C. Finney, in violation of the False Claims Act, from at least Nov. 16, 2017, through Aug. 28, 2020, participated in and accepted illegal kickbacks in exchange for ordering durable medical equipment for 1233 Medicare beneficiaries and genetic testing for 386 Medicare beneficiaries, defrauding Medicare for $3.67 million.
“This provider leveraged his professional status to pursue illegitimate personal profit, undermining both patient trust and the integrity of federal health care programs,” said Tamala E. Miles, special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, office of inspector general, in a press release. “
In the complaint filed June 16, it is alleged that Finney knowingly committed these acts in order to increase the profits that were made. Finney did so by entering into a financial agreement with Barton Associates, a physician staffing firm. He was to provide telehealth services for their clients, related to durable medical equipment and genetic testing equipment.
During this partnership, Finney received illegal remunerations from Barton Associates and its clients for referring Medicare patients and ordering durable medical equipment or genetic testing, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute, according to the new release.
These referrals were paid for by Medicare, defrauding the program with these false claims for services and equipment that was not medically necessary, as he did not engage in the treatment of the patients, had no physician-patient relationship with the patients, knew his prescriptions were not medically necessary and often not speaking to the patients.
Finney admitted to violating the False Claims Act and defrauding Medicare, causing damages of over $11 Million dollars under the False Claims Act, according to the news release.
“We will continue to aggressively pursue medical providers engaged in illegal kickback schemes as such fraudulent conduct puts vulnerable patients at risk of harm and drains the taxpayer funded Medicare program of money intended for legitimate claims,” Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.