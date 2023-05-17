The Paducah Independent School District Board on Monday approved hiring a company to outsource custodial duties in the district’s buildings.
The board approved on a 5-0 vote a contract with ABM Industry Groups LLC for district custodial services beginning June 1. The contract is for $864,554.
Superintendent Donald Shively said the current custodial employees with four or more years of experience with the district will maintain their jobs.
Earlier in the meeting, during the time for public comment, Matthew Powell, the president of the Kentucky Education Support Professionals Association, alleged that ABM employees have criminal histories, including sexual harassment.
In 2010, ABM settled a lawsuit in northern California for $5.8 million and other relief for 21 female janitors where ABM employees were alleged to have committed “egregious sexual harassment.”
Three cases brought up in Fresno, California, in 2018 allege that female janitors’ supervisors violently harassed them. This abuse was reportedly first documented in 2015.
The Fresno cases were settled in 2021 by ABM for $310,000 and other injunctive relief.
That information was found at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission website.
When a motion to approve the contract was called for, there was a 15-second pause before a motion was made.
Board member James Hudson said he was concerned about the allegation made by Powell.
“When you hear that made out in public like that, it can alarm people,” Hudson said. “So, I just wanted to defuse it and to make sure that has been addressed.”
Shively said those instances took place in other cities, and superintendents in western Kentucky were pleased with the work that ABM employees did in their districts.
“(Calloway) Superintendent (Tres) Settle has been very complimentary of their work,” he said. “I’ve also talked to the Carlisle County superintendent (Jay Simmons) who retired last year, and he was complimentary.
“Fulton County started this almost six years ago, and their superintendent (Aaron Collins) was very positive about their interactions.”
Shively said that 14 school district employees were being cut, but they were all offered jobs with ABM. He added that 11 of those employees took those jobs. Seven current employees — all with four or more years of service to the district — will remain.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.