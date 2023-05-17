PADNWS-05-17-23 PISD BOARD - PHOTO

Student board members CoryOn Brooks (at left, facing camera) and Jayda Reed speak with Shonda Hollowell Burrus before Monday’s meeting of the Paducah school board. Monday marked the last meeting for the Paducah Tilghman sophomores as student representatives.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Paducah Independent School District Board on Monday approved hiring a company to outsource custodial duties in the district’s buildings.

The board approved on a 5-0 vote a contract with ABM Industry Groups LLC for district custodial services beginning June 1. The contract is for $864,554.

