The Paducah Independent School District has a job opening regarding its coverage of COVID-19 information within the district.
The Healthy at School officer is a one-year position that will help the district with contact tracing.
“Once we identify a (person who has tested positive for COVID-19), we start contact tracing,” said Amie Tooley of the Paducah Independent School District. “Using class rosters and seating charts and bus manifests, we identify students that are considered a ‘close contact’ with that student or staff member who is positive so we can quarantine those individuals.”
Close contact indicates those who have been within 3 feet of someone who has tested positive either in the 48 hours before that person’s symptoms began or since that person tested positive for COVID-19.
The successful candidate for this position would also help with contacting families and staff members and walking them through the quarantine process and options.
“I have been doing this since the pandemic began,” Tooley said, “but I have a whole other job that I do. We were hoping that we wouldn’t need to continue this.
“As Dr. (Carl) LeBuhn said (at the school board meeting on Monday), we’ve seen such a shift in the last several weeks that we identified the need (to hire someone). It’s not something that I can maintain and continue to do my other responsibilities as well.”
The position would serve as a liaison with other units, departments or outside agencies as required, maintain communication and work closely with district staff, local school staff and the community.
The hire would prepare and assist in the preparation of reports, records and other documentation and accumulate and research data and other pertinent information.
The job is tied in with the increase of COVID-19 cases among school-age youth. According to the Purchase District Health Department, from Aug. 12 through Tuesday alone, 154 new COVID cases among school-age youth were reported in McCracken County.
On Aug. 12, 35 new cases were reported for those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County, while 18 cases were reported over the weekend, 52 cases were reported Monday and 49 were reported Tuesday.
Those numbers are for the whole county and were not broken down by school district.
