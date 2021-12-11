Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training announced Friday that 17 dispatchers from across the state graduated the Public Safety Dispatch Academy.
Included among those graduates is Emilee Anne Jones, who will work with the city of Paducah 911 service. Jones graduated as a trainee of distinction.
Other graduates from western Kentucky include Fiona Branham of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Trinity Hayes of the Marion-Crittenden County E-911 service.
Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency.
The graduates of Class 139 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements over four weeks. Major training areas include identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.
OCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus in Richmond. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.
