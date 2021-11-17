A preliminary hearing for six people involved in a Paducah kidnapping and murder case was held Tuesday in McCracken County District Court. The defendants, all residents of Paducah, are accused of being involved in the assault, kidnapping and shooting death of Justin Housewright, 33, of Louisville.
Police dispatchers received a tip around 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, alerting them to a possible assault, kidnapping and murder. Paducah Police and Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found Housewright’s body in a field in Graves County later that same day, authorities said.
According to police, the six defendants at Tuesday’s hearing, William Tabor, 28; Chelsey Doss, 20; Tyanna Sims, 19; Casey Glunt, 42; and Steven Heflin, 39, were all present when Housewright was assaulted. Paducah Police Detective Ryan Hudson testified that Tabor and Doss were at the scene of Housewright’s death, and said Tabor was the person who shot Housewright.
Hudson testified that early in the morning on Nov. 2, Housewright was assaulted, tied up and ultimately shot in the head multiple times.
Tabor and Doss were both charged with murder and kidnapping (victim death) on Nov. 2, in addition to other charges. Kortz was charged with complicity to murder and kidnapping (victim death). Sims and Heflin were both charged with kidnapping (victim death), and Glunt was charged with facilitation to kidnapping (victim death).
Hudson testified Tabor and Housewright had a confrontation a few hours prior to Housewright’s assault. Hudson said Housewright “went around town saying [Tabor] was a pedophile,” and that Tabor confronted Housewright with a knife.
Hudson said Housewright would stay at Glunt’s home from time to time. Glunt called one of the defendants to “come get Housewright,” Hudson testified. Glunt’s attorney said the implication of this call was to have someone give Housewright a ride to Nashville.
Hudson said Tabor, Doss and Sims drove to Glunt’s home. Doss and Sims broke into Glunt’s home and began assaulting Housewright, Hudson testified, and Tabor followed shortly after. Hudson said Tabor stabbed Housewright in the leg with a knife.
Doss then got a rope to tie up Housewright, Hudson said.
Hudson said Kortz was at Glunt’s home during the incident. Hudson testified Kortz held Housewright down in a chair as he was being restrained. Police also accused Kortz of providing the gun they said Tabor used to shoot Housewright, and providing Tabor with a blue tarp to put in Tabor’s car to keep blood out of the vehicle.
Hudson said Kortz told detectives in interviews that Heflin also helped to hold down and restrain Housewright.
Tabor then put Housewright in the backseat of his car, Hudson said, and he and Doss drove Tabor to another street. Hudson said Tabor got out of his car to talk with Heflin, and Doss then noticed Housewright had managed to loosen some of the bondage and get out of the vehicle. Tabor chased Housewright behind an unoccupied home on Elizabeth Street, where Hudson said Housewright was shot.
Hudson told the court witnesses and neighbors recalled a scream for help, the sound of “about four to five gunshots,” followed by silence. He said multiple witnesses saw a silver car speeding off Elizabeth Street that morning.
Tabor told detectives he had buried Housewright’s body and he attempted to hide his body with dirt and leaves, Hudson told the court.
Hudson said Tabor told his mother, Lisa Tabor, 57, about the incident, adding the mother buried the gun in her backyard. Detectives later found the weapon and charged Lisa Tabor with tampering with physical evidence. She was arraigned Tuesday morning.
Detectives have seized the gun, William Tabor’s clothes, Doss’s clothes, bleach bottles, and rope and duct tape found on Housewright’s body, Hudson said. Police also have custody of the cellphones of William Tabor, Doss, Sims and Kortz, and are conducting a digital forensic investigation on the phones.
The defendants’ next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.