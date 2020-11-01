Paducah CVB marks 50 years

Fifty years ago, an organization formed to promote tourism and conventions, and it had a long name: the Paducah-McCracken County Recreational, Tourist and Convention Commission.
It’s changed over the years — now named the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau — but it’s always played a large role in supporting local tourism.
“Paducah’s always been an easy sell, if we can get them here, because of the integrity of our downtown,” Executive Director Mary Hammond told The Sun.
“People just ‘ooh’ and ‘ah’ over that built heritage that is still there — the preservation, the brick sidewalks, the trees, the riverfront. It’s always been an easy sell, but we still supplemented that with festivals and a lot of them came out of our office.”
Hammond, who’s worked at the CVB for 34 years, is proud of its 50th anniversary and reflected this week about Paducah’s tourism industry, including tourism mainstays, major changes and the progress witnessed during her career, such as the riverboat visitors — a longtime staple — and the creation of the Paducah Ambassadors, the flood wall mural program, the quilt museum’s opening, construction of the Carson Center and much more.
“My friends in tourism always are lamenting that Kentucky is a ‘pass-through state’ and I always say, ‘Honey, we have always been a pass-through state. How do you think they got out west?’ ” Hammond said.
“That is a big stage-setter for a kind of people who settled in Paducah, who settled in Kentucky. They were movers and shakers who wanted change. They wanted better. They wanted more out of life and I think that’s so evident in our world today.”
Earlier this week, Paducah city officials honored the CVB’s big milestone with glowing words for Hammond and the CVB, during Tuesday’s virtual commission meeting. Mayor Brandi Harless also read a proclamation to declare Oct. 20, 2020 as its 50th anniversary, and Hammond joined virtually to accept it.
It serves as Paducah’s destination marketing organization and works to “create new economic opportunities through destination marketing, management and tourism development.” It’s an accredited, quasi-governmental organization that is funded by the transient room tax.
Looking back on its history, Hammond paid homage to predecessors who made their mark, including its first director, Neel Carroll; the late Paducah mayor and Kentucky State Representative Dolly McNutt; the late Doris “Me Me” Wiley and Ro Morse. Hammond joined in 1986 and became executive director in 2001.
The organization is a long way from where it started, noted Carroll — the CVB’s director from 1971 to 1975.
“When we first started, the motel people were really skeptic about having to collect an extra tax and by the time I left there in ‘75, they were happy to collect that extra tax because they saw by then how much that helped promote Paducah,” he said. “And it had just grown from then.”
According to CVB statistics, Paducah welcomed approximately 2.4 million visitor trips and generated $189.9 million in direct expenditures in 2019, contributing to a total impact of $273.54 million. Tourism also supports 2,495 jobs and generates $21.26 million in state and local taxes annually.
“I look at where tourism is now — the tourism industry for Paducah — and we have more of an international and national presence than we’ve ever had,” said Morse, a former CVB executive director.
“That’s because of the leadership that we have had down there in that visitors bureau. Mary is just extraordinary — she and her team. I think they’re very professional, extraordinarily dedicated, high energy and they really get how significant the tourism industry is to our community, to our city and our county.”
Morse fondly remembered moving into the visitors center building and collaborating with different community partners on the Paducah Wall to Wall mural program — which she’s still involved with today. She also discussed origins of the popular Barbecue on the River festival.
As she recalled, Morse overheard a conversation by Susie Coiner at the Ninth Street House. She contacted Coiner to talk about a barbecue event and the rest is history. The CVB location and barbecue event were both dreams of Wiley, Morse added, and Wiley got to be a judge at one of the early festivals.
In other notable efforts, Paducah became a designated UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Creative City — one of nine in the United States — for crafts and folk art in 2013. The city was also named as one of the “Dozen Distinctive Destinations” by the National Trust for Historic Preservation for 2011, among various other recognitions.
Rosemarie Steele, a former CVB marketing director, was part of a team that traveled to Seoul, South Korea, in 2011 to present its application to the Creative Cities Network — a process that took five years to culminate. She describes UNESCO as the highlight of her career.
She said that, on the world stage, other cities were larger and more internationally known, but because of quilting and Paducah’s innovative Artist Relocation Program — it didn’t pale in comparison. Their presentation strongly demonstrated how Paducah connects creative cultures across the globe, she explained.
“Ever since I moved to Kentucky in 1992, I was aware that Paducah was a place that wanted to help me succeed,” Steele said. “When I finally landed at the Visitors Bureau, everything positive went on the fast track … the team, the connections, the work that was nothing but uplifting, and the opportunities to grow and hone new skills.
“Showing off Paducah’s cultural assets created so much goodwill in the community.”
Now retired, Steele said it was an honor to be part of the CVB and, even in retirement, she nurtures the connections to people and places that she experienced through tourism and looks back fondly on her times with the organization.
Former staff members like Steele weren’t alone in that passion, as Hammond said her favorite part of the job is that every day is different.
“If I didn’t feel challenged every single day, If I didn’t feel like we were going places that most people around the country would never guess a city our size can go — I would step away,” Hammond said. “We’ve made a name for ourselves.”
