The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested a Paducah couple Thursday morning following a month-long drug investigation.
Jerick Carruthers, 42, was charged with fentanyl trafficking, second offense or greater; methamphetamine trafficking, second offense or greater; cocaine possession, third offense or greater; possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone, second offense or greater; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree wanton endangerment, according to sheriff's reports.
Carruthers also had McCracken warrants for fentanyl trafficking, second or greater offense, and two counts of methamphetamine trafficking, second or greater offense. Police said his trafficking offenses were "enhanced since he has numerous prior felony drug trafficking convictions in Kentucky."
Laura Martinez-Brown, 35, was charged with possession of cocaine, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone, first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and second-degree wanton endangerment, according to sheriff's reports.
Thursday, at 6 a.m., McCracken drug detectives obtained warrants and searched two homes on McGuire Avenue and Cruse Avenue, arresting Carruthers and Martinez-Brown at the first. A child in the home was released to a family member.
Detectives found meth, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana — comprising some $10,000 in street value, police said — and money believed to be illegal drug sales proceeds. The sheriff's office reports some drugs were hidden nearby outside in a wooded area.
During May, McCracken Drug Division Detectives received information alleging Jerick Carruthers' involvement in selling drugs. Detectives successfully made multiple meth and fentanyl purchases from him during this time and obtained the two search warrants, sheriff's reports indicate.
The McCracken Sheriff's Office received help from the DEA, Paducah Police Department, and Ballard and Graves County Sheriff's Offices.
Carruthers and Martinez-Brown were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
