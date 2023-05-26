The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested a Paducah couple Thursday morning following a month-long drug investigation.

Jerick Carruthers, 42, was charged with fentanyl trafficking, second offense or greater; methamphetamine trafficking, second offense or greater; cocaine possession, third offense or greater; possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone, second offense or greater; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree wanton endangerment, according to sheriff's reports.

