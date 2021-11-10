Paducah Cooperative Ministry helps provide basic needs

Paducah Cooperative Ministry has been helping McCracken County residents in their time of need for nearly 50 years. The interfaith organization provides services that help basic human needs by providing food and assistance for people to keep a roof over their head, executive director Heidi Suhrheinrich told The Sun.
The organization is one of nine charities that will benefit from donations made during The Paducah Sun’s 29th annual Groceries for Good Campaign.
Suhrheinrich said Paducah Cooperative Ministry has had a food pantry available for people in need since it first opened its doors in 1973. Providing food has been a staple of the group’s mission to meet basic human needs in the community. Last month, Suhrheinrich said Paducah Cooperative Ministries assisted more than 500 households with food needs.
“What we try to do is give them a seven- or eight-day supply, a really good cartload of groceries, that will tide them over and bridge that gap that they may be experiencing,” Suhrheinrich said.
She added that Paducah Cooperative Ministry helps people who are homeless, and evaluates what kind of food to give out to people in need based on what kind of cooking methods the person has available to them. The organization also provides some housing assistance, such as emergency hotel stays and utility assistance that families can use once a year.
Suhrheinrich said the Groceries for Good campaign comes at a good time of the year for the organization, as the food pantry usually needs to be stocked up around this time of year. Paducah Cooperative Ministry is looking to stock up on items such as soup, crackers, tuna pouches, individual bags of nuts, and bottled water, but Suhrheinrich said anything would be helpful.
People can donate to the Groceries for Good campaign via cash, check or PayPal.
Checks should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” on the memo line. Mailed checks should be donated by Friday to be included in the final total amount that will be announced.
Checks should be mailed to The Paducah Sun, 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
People can make donations to this cause at Kroger locations at Southside, Park Avenue or Hannah Plaza or at the Food Giant in Reidland or Forthman Foods in Kevil.
Boxes will be set up at each of the five grocery locations for donations beginning Monday. People can also scan provided QR codes with their phones to make donations. The scan will take people to The Paducah Sun PayPal site for this event.
