For 50 years, the nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry has been meeting the needs of the underserved in McCracken County.
Executive Director Lacy Boling said Wednesday a lot has changed for the organization over the past 50 years, but change is a fundamental part of the organization’s mission.
Boling has been a leader at PCM since Oct. 2022. She said she’s done her homework, reading over old newsletters, articles, and even minutes from board meetings. She said she learned the organization has evolved a lot over time, from a food pantry to a jail fellowship and even to a clinic serving survivors of sexual assault. Now, the organization is focused on addressing the needs of McCracken County’s homeless community. Boling said their goal is to adapt to the needs of the community.
Boling, who has a long history in retail management, said what she saw in her previous work underscored the importance what she does now.
“I became very familiar with folks who are working as hard as they can and can’t keep up,” she said, including people working two or even three jobs to try and afford their basic necessities.
“I was always pushed out of the community, going to other places,” she said about her past retail work. “Here, I get to live and work in the same place. These are people I know, these are the people we live with every day, so I feel an obligation to make sure they are lifted,” she said.
And as she works to ensure the community is uplifted, she said she feels uplifted by the volunteers who spend their time making sure things at PCM run smoothly.
“The thing about PCM is we are very volunteer led,” she explained. “Most of the folks around here are very community focused. It’s humbling to know there are so many folks ready and willing to help, it’s uplifting to see and work with these folks,” she said.
According to PCM, volunteers answer phones, greet clients, stuff envelopes, stock the food pantry, sort through donated canned goods, paint walls, build shelves, clean, serve on the board, and much more.
As for the next 50 years, Boling said her goal is for PCM to continue evolving to meet the needs of McCracken County. In the meantime, she said she and her coworkers are striving to become experts in serving others and fulfilling their mission, “Doing God’s work with human hands.”
PCM offers food, housing, and other emergency assistance — like help with prescription medications, utilities, transportation, and more.
PCM asked the community to join them for celebration and fellowship in recognition of their 50 year anniversary Sept. 7 from 5-6 p.m. at 402 Legion Drive.
To volunteer or learn more, visit paducahcoopministry.org. To donate in honor of their 50th anniversary, click the yellow “DONATE” button in the upper right corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.