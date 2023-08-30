Member of the Paducah Convention Center Board discussed roof repair and replacement and what to do with the city’s aging inflatable dome at Tuesday’s board meeting
Amid the talks, the top priority for board members was the AQS Quiltshow, which brought over 30,000 visitors to Paducah in 2022.
Bids for roof repair and replacement open Wednesday and board members are optimistic.
Vice Chair and County Commissioner Bill Bartleman said seven contractors showed up at a pre-bid meeting.
They anticipate at least four or five will submit bids.
“We’re confident it will come in at a reasonable price. Under $2 million dollars would be great, under $1.5 million would be better. We have no idea what it’s going to come in at, but we’re confident that it’ll be competitive,” Bartleman said Tuesday.
Bartleman said recent severe weather weakened the structure of the roof even more than it was before. Replacement and repair is needed, especially for AQS Quiltweek, he explained.
“This is a huge step to replace the roof,” said Bartleman. “The roof, some of it is 20, 30 years old, and it’s just a huge advancement and needed to be done years ago but, again, there were elements beyond our control.”
The roof was just one focus of Tuesday’s meeting.
Chair Mark Whitlow said the 38,000-square-foot inflatable dome is another pressing concern for the board.
“What do we do with the space that the dome consists of?” asked Whitlow. “The dome is about ready to call it quits. It’s much beyond its normal life. Every time we erect the dome we have to do significant repairs,” he said.
The dome has been used for years to provide extra space for vendors. In January, city leaders reported it was past its life expectancy.
When it comes to roof repair and replacement, Bartleman said contractors should be finished with their work by AQS Quiltweek.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court is having a special meeting on Sept. 6 in hopes of approving a contractor for roof repair and replacement.
