PADNWS-11-02-22 DOE - PHOTO

From left, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership (FRNP) Nondestructive Assay Field Operations Manager Tyler Coriell; Enterprise Technical Assistance Services Senior Nuclear Safety Engineer Allen Townsend; FRNP Nondestructive Assay Manager Rick Williams; and EM Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office Safety Systems Oversight Richard Mayer walk down the assembly of detectors in the Large Item Neutron Assay System chamber at the Paducah Site.

Crews have finished building a first-of-a-kind U.S. Department of Energy facility that sets the stage to change the way the Office of Environmental Management”s Paducah Site scans, packages and disposes equipment and waste for the foreseeable future.

The new facility, called the Large Item Neutron Assay System (LINAS), moves Paducah forward in its mission to prepare the C-333 Process Building and other buildings for future demolition at the former gaseous diffusion plant.

