A Paducah-based company is planning a new Southside location that city officials call a double win for expansion and revitalization.
ViWinTech Windows & Doors recently purchased the former Residential Care Center of Paducah at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive to demolish the building and build a new facility.
Mayor George Bray lauded the decision.
“The board of commissioners and I are committed to the growth and enhancement of Paducah’s Southside, but it takes partnerships and the dedication of private companies willing to establish roots in Paducah in order to make this growth mentality tangible,” Bray said.
ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers called it a sound business decision and an opportunity for other businesses to expand in the Southside neighborhood.
“I see so much potential in residential and commercial growth in the Southside,” Rittgers said.
“The acquisition of this property … expands ViWinTech’s footprint on the Southside (and) provides ample space for company expansion once the Residential Care Center building is removed.”
Rittgers added the location is beneficial to VinWinTech’s some 330 employees since most live within Paducah city limits.
The company’s headquarters is about 160,000 square feet and located at 2400 Irvin Cobb Drive, with a distribution market throughout the South and Midwest.
The former care facility closed in 2007 and once served as a motel until 1985.
In 2021, city officials estimated $400,000 in demolition and disposal costs for the privately owned building, although a $60,000 assessment for the two-acre property left the difference as a liability.
City officials have facilitated potential transactions in the past for the property deemed an “eyesore” by some. However, interested parties were unable to reach agreement with the owner regarding the asking price.
