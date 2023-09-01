Thursday was National Overdose Awareness Day, and many people took the opportunity to honor loved ones lost. In Paducah, Turning Point Recovery Community Center and Four Rivers Behavioral Health hosted their third annual balloon release and remembrance ceremony at Noble Park.
The groups released purple balloons — the official color of addiction recovery — at 7 p.m. Each balloon represented a life lost.
Among the speakers who shared their stories at the event were first responders and people who have lost someone special to overdose. One woman, Teresa Manley, shared how she lost her son, Jay, to drugs.
”Being a mother is one of the most important gift’s God gave me,” she said. “These drugs are sent from Hell. Satan’s tough, ya’ll.”
Manley said she knew if her son were alive today, he would want her to share her story.
”It happened to me and my family, and I’m not any different than anyone else,” she said. She encouraged other parents to have frank discussions about the dangers of drug addiction.
Organizers said the goal of the event was to not only honor those who died, but inspire those struggling to get help.
”It’s important that we honor them the best way we know how: by talking about the disease of addiction, fighting for the cause, and fighting for the solution,” Brandon Fitch said.
He’s the program manager at Turning Point Recovery in Paducah, and he sees the battle against addiction every day. It’s why he said events like this are so important.
”Because we get to all come together to break down some stigma, have a conversation, and talk about how we can grow as a community and how we can find resources and find the next step on a path to recovery,” he said.
This event came about a week before the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan becomes available for purchase over-the-counter. He said this is a huge step toward more people getting access to the life-saving drug.
Kristie Friedrich is an APRN at Baptist Health Urgent Care. She said Narcan is a versatile drug that everyone should have on hand.
“When you think about finding somebody unresponsive, not breathing, blue around the lips, it takes approximately 10 minutes for an EMS and emergency medical system to get ambulance transport to that person to save them. It takes only four to six minutes for a person to die,” she said.
”It’s good for Lortab, good for Percocet, and good for morphine. It’s good for fentanyl,” she said.
Turning Point Recovery has set up Narcan stations across west Kentucky, offering the drug for free. They’re in purple stands that look like newspaper dispensaries.
”You can keep them at home. You can keep them in your car, in your first aid kit, just wherever you think you might need them in the event of an emergency,” Fitch said.
Marshall Davis is a pharmacist and the owner of Davis Drugs. He said Narcan will be available soon at his pharmacy for those who want it for around $50.
