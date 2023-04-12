Mayor George Bray spoke again Tuesday on repairs needed for the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
At Monday’s fiscal court, County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer again backed a city-county split for $2 million needed, the county’s half paid from transient room tax funds.
Bray cited KRS 91A.392, which lets the county levy an additional two-% room tax. When the law was originally established, the Luther F. Carson Center was one such recipient.
“The county has theorized the two-% additional room tax was not intended to be shared or used for the benefit of the city’s obligations,” Bray said at a commission meeting.
“Simply stated, the city disagrees with the interpretation of the statue and position.”
He called the county’s position “contrary to historical funding arrangements” established in 2001, with no research indicating “the purpose of the statute was to grant counties a separate funding source.”
Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson called the matter unfair to city taxpayers.
Wilson called the 2001 precedent “clear” over the statute outline two% for convention and fine-art centers.
“They wouldn’t have been able to get the two-% tax if they didn’t have a city in their district. I appreciate that now they’re saying they wanted to fund something else” — the fiscal court floated giving $1 million to the Columbia Theatre — “but it looks like they want to take the transient tax that’s paid for by guests visiting our city and cover the county part, yet they expect city taxpayers to pay the other half when it’s been paid in whole, in the past, by state statute and interlocal agreement to the hotel tax.”
Members overall agreed and expressed frustration.
Bray said, “We need to upgrade the convention center, do whatever is required, and we need to bond that work and have it paid for by the transient room tax. If there’s a disagreement in the future, we should ask for an opinion from the attorney general, if this is a disagreement we can’t settle in the community. But the most important thing right now is getting a roof on the convention center.”
The board agreed to discuss the issue further.
The city accepted three Kentucky Infrastructure Authority grants, $1.6 million, for Paducah Water.
The Cleaner Water Program funds would back a new air-stripping unit, fund a water tank-painting and -mixing project for I-24 and US 60, and add McCracken’s west infrastructure to its hydraulic model.
General Manager Jason Petersen said the funds, tied to a recent visit from Governor Andy Beshear, stem from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Paducah Water received a big blue check,” Petersen said. “This is part of the process to realize those grant funds. We’re bringing forth municipal orders set in motion through the Infrastructure Authority to let us access those funds and move forward with three projects. Each is a complement to our ongoing capital improvement program.”
Members introduced a $700,000 agreement with PCC Sports to install eight pickleball courts at Noble Park. On Feb. 28, the city had authorized City Manager Daron Jordan to issue a re-bid.
Funds compose $350,000 from a budget amendment and $205,000 in a pickleball-project account.
The city is moving $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from a Robert Cherry Civic Center account. Cherry Center renovations and repairs came in under-budget at $1.56 million, some half-million less.
Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clarke said construction would begin in mid-May with an end-of-July completion. Facilities include the courts, fencing, sheltered benches and netting.
“The sport’s exploding; I think we’re at the right place at the right time,” Bray said. “This is going to be available for both city and county residents as well as folks from out of town.”
Commissioner Robert “Buz” Smith also addressed the convention center issue.
“We’re going to spend $700,000 in taxpayer money putting that amenity in for city and county residents,” Smith said. “And we gladly do that, but I think sometimes people don’t realize this is city money putting these in — offered to everyone in the county as well.”
Members heard an update from Hope Reasons, city grants administrator.
The city has $19.4 million in grant funding and $1.6 million matched. The city applied for 15 grants in fiscal year 2021-22 and received 12. In FY 22-23, the city has received six grants and been declined two among applications.
The city welcomed resident artist Jaime Romero from Manises, Spain, who attended Tuesday to receive a Duke of Paducah award.
Two residents gave public comments. Dorothea Davis, co-founder of the Paducah Diversity Advisory Board, spoke about the continued importance of DEI.
Jonathan Gerricke suggested, in public comment, the city’s streets were underfunded. He also criticized funding approved on recent facilities for tourism in contrast to a perceived inaction after funding a stormwater assessment.
“In Paducah, from 1996 to 2021, wages increased an average of 134%, and asphalt prices have increased 100% in five years. The total street budget has increased $2.9 million to $3.3 million — that’s about 16% in three years. So, we’re far behind inflation, as far as streets go,” he said.
In other action:
- Members approved agreements with the Professional Fire Fighters of Paducah, Local 168, and the Paducah Police Department Bargaining Unit. Some items concerned wage rates and vacation accrual policies.
- Members approved a Paducah Power System audit contract with Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs and Advisors, PLLC.
- Members introduced a consensual annexation for part of 252 Locust Avenue. The owner plans an industrial rezoning-request from the Paducah Planning Commission.
- Members adopted a tax-ordinance amendment to further-digitize payroll processing.
