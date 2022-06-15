Members of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit in Paducah invited first responders and other community members to its ceremony Tuesday morning honoring Flag Day and paying respect to the American flag.
Commanding officers and elected officials spoke about what the flag stands for and what it means to them as a Paducah Fire Department engine held up a massive American flag over the corner of Broadway and Water Street.
“We the people of the United States of America use this day to reflect on the foundations of our nation’s freedom. We also remember our loyalty to the nation, reaffirm our belief in liberty and justice, and observe our nation’s unity,” Lt. Cmdr. Mihai Leta, executive officer of Paducah’s Marine Safety Unit, said during Tuesday’s ceremony.
In addition to Coast Guard members and Coast Guard Auxiliary members, first responders from Paducah Police, Paducah Fire and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, also recognized Flag Day at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Flag Day is held annually on June 14 as recognition of the anniversary of when the Continental Congress recognized the first United States flag in 1777. Flag Day became a nationally recognized occasion under President Harry Truman in 1949.
The American flag is more than just a piece of fabric material, David Shirk, chaplain from the Seamen’s Church Institute, said in an opening prayer. The flag is special, he continued, because of the people who put their lives on the line to fight for the flag and for the country, and stands for freedom and as a beacon of hope in the world.
“The flag itself is a symbol of what we hold dear in this country. We should never look past it or blend it into the backdrop. We should always look for it,” Mayor George Bray said.
“The flag represents, for all of us, unity, justice, freedom, rights, patriotism, humanity and so much more.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said the flag represents the struggles and lives lost of those who put their country, and its ideals, ahead of themselves and fought for freedom.
“We will instill in our children, for generations to come, that we are grateful for the blessings to live in the greatest country ever created, and we will stand tall and proud and at full attention when our flag, the flag of our United States of America, is hoisted unfurled,” Clymer said.
June 14th is also the birthday of the U.S. Army, which was established in 1775. Sgt. 1st Class John Head, station commander for the U.S. Army recruiting team in Paducah, provided attendees a brief history of the founding of the U.S. Army.
The Marine Safety Unit also brought out a 29-foot Coast Guard Small Boat, which runs with a three-person crew, for people to check out after the Flag Day ceremony.
While this was the first time Paducah’s U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit organized a Flag Day ceremony, Leta said he hoped it would not be the last.
