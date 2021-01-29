Paducah City Hall will reopen Monday on a limited basis, allowing for people to make payments in the Finance Department and conduct business with the Fire Prevention Division, as the city continues precautions against COVID-19.
All other meetings with staff will be by appointment only, according to the city.
“It would be nice to be able to remain open partially, if we can, because it’s always great to be able to provide services to our residents. But, we’ll continue to monitor the foot traffic that comes in, as well as the positivity rate too,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
“Just being mindful of what’s happening in the community.”
Starting Monday, City Hall is open 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday for people who are considered “high-risk.” It includes people who are 65 or older, people who are immunocompromised or have underlying conditions, such as chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
It’s open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for all customers.
The public may contact the city at 270-444-8800 to schedule appointments for business other than financial payments in the Finance Department and permits and payments through Fire Prevention.
People are encouraged to use video conferencing to meet with staff and do as much business as possible through phone, email, mail and other electronic means, according to the city.
Visitors also are encouraged to wear face masks and follow signage inside the building for foot traffic. The city stated it will provide disposable face masks upon entry at the building, and staff will help ensure social distancing. The restrooms and elevator are limited to “one person or family unit” at a time.
As for the McCracken County Courthouse, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer told The Sun that it will open as soon as it can, when the need to open “outweighs the risk” of COVID-19. He hopes that will be within the next couple of weeks.
“I think both the employees and the public are learning to make better use of internet and telephone, rather than traveling to and from the courthouse and that sort of thing,” he said.
“The vast majority of business can be transacted remotely, so that’s a good thing. But, we do need to open up for certain things and that’s certainly what we’re looking at and don’t want to delay that any more than we have to.”
Clymer added, “We have had a fair number of employees who have gotten sick, tested positive and gotten sick, and they had to quarantine. That all factors into it as well.”
As for public meetings for McCracken County Fiscal Court and Paducah City Commission, there’s not a time set for returning to in-person meetings. Elected officials have met virtually through video conferencing for months.
Clymer said he would like to get it back into in-person, but indicated there’s no timeframe yet. Meanwhile, Paducah Mayor George Bray shared there was a discussion Tuesday about whether to start in-person meetings again.
He explained it was considered “diligently.”
“Ultimately, we decided to hold off at least for another month,” Bray said, during this week’s commission meeting.
“And continue to watch exactly ... what’s happening with the virus, with COVID, how vaccinations begin to take place, looking at the positivity rate in Kentucky, and just make what we felt like was a prudent decision to just hold off for a little longer.”
