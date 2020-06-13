Paducah City Hall will reopen with limited access and specific procedures on Monday, according to a media release issued by Paducah Public Information Office Pam Spencer.
Crews have been installing signage, hand sanitizer stations and clear acrylic shielding to protect employees and the public and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m proud of the city team for working over these past several months to continue city services even though the facility has been closed to the public,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “We want to encourage the public to continue using video conferencing to meet with staff and to conduct as much business as possible by phone, email, mail or other digital means.
“To make sure everyone is safe and healthy, we have enhanced our cleaning procedures and implemented various guidelines in accordance with the State of Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.”
City Hall is open 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for high-risk customers only, which include those 65 and older and those whose immune systems are compromised or have underlying medical conditions including chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for all customers.
Only financial payments in the Finance Department and permits and payments through the Fire Prevention Division will be conducted at City Hall without a prior appointment.
All other meetings with city staff will be by appointment only.
Call the department of interest or the Customer Experience Department at 270-444-8800 to schedule an appointment.
The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged, so the city will provide disposable face masks to people entering to the building.
To provide the greatest amount of social distancing and to limit the number of people in the Finance and Fire Prevention areas, people are encouraged to call Customer Experience.
The Customer Experience representative is tracking the number of people in the building and will let each customer know when it is their turn to enter the building and conduct business.
Once inside City Hall, follow the signage for the traffic flow around the atrium and the stairwells. The restrooms and elevator are limited to one person or a family unit at a time.
As a reminder, the dropbox next to the Fifth Street door of City Hall is available to drop off payments and correspondence.
