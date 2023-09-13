PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess is under fire for violating Historical and Architectural Review Commission zoning restrictions by putting nine split air conditioning units at his historic Lower Town building at 302 North 7th St. At a HARC meeting Monday, neighbors voiced their concerns about the units and their placements.

HARC sent Guess a letter on Aug. 4, which reporters obtained through an open records request, pointing out the violations and asking him to appear at the next HARC meeting on Aug. 14. Guess failed to attend that meeting.

