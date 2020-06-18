Paducah’s Cinemark Theatre will reopen to the public starting July 10 with new policies created to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday on its website.
The nationwide chain will be using a four-phase reopening approach, starting Friday with theaters in Dallas with the remaining three phases to take place between July 3 and July 17.
Every theater’s reopening will be accompanied by “enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols” and a showcase of older, fan favorite films — including 1984’s “Ghostbusters,” “Wonder Woman,” “Goonies,” “Jurassic Park” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — before new features can be welcomed to the screen.
“There is nothing quite like the awe and power of great cinematic storytelling on the big screen, and Cinemark is proud to once again welcome guests to enjoy the shared, immersive experience they crave in in a way that provides them confidence and peace of mind,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a release. “While Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities, we have developed The Cinemark Standard for an extra level of cleaning and sanitizing that guests will notice from the moment they walk back through our doors. Our teams are trained, prepared and eager to once again entertain movie lovers in an environment that cannot be replicated in-home.”
Cinemark will be adhering to local policies for health requirements and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Auditoriums — which will be disinfected every morning — will have limited capacities and show times will be staggered to maximize social distancing. All public and high-touch spaces will be “thoroughly sanitized” every 30 minutes and all handrails and occupied seats, as well as those on either side, will be cleaned between showings.
Cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand, however each theater will have an area where cash can be accepted and gift cards are available.
For an in-depth list of cleaning and sanitizing steps being taken in Cinemark Theatres, a film schedule or more information about the reopening, visit www.cinemark.com.
