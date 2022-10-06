PADNWS-10-06-22 CHAMBER AWARDS - PHOTO

Paducah chamber staff Carrie Dillard, Sandra Wilson and Molly Thompson receive the awards from Amy Cloud (second from right), executive director of KCCE.

 Contributed photo

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce was recently recognized with two state Excellence Awards by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE). The awards were for Innovation with the establishment of The Leadership Center and for Events for the 2021 DC Fly-In.

The annual awards are presented based on size and budget for Chambers and the Paducah chamber competes in the largest category which includes the chambers in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Northern Kentucky.

