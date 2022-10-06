The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce was recently recognized with two state Excellence Awards by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE). The awards were for Innovation with the establishment of The Leadership Center and for Events for the 2021 DC Fly-In.
The annual awards are presented based on size and budget for Chambers and the Paducah chamber competes in the largest category which includes the chambers in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Northern Kentucky.
In 2021, nearly 50 people joined the Paducah chamber for its first in-person DC Fly-in after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. Paducah’s contingent was the first large group allowed back for meetings inside the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.
The Paducah chamber was “unofficially” recognized as the last group from Kentucky to meet with Kentucky’s U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in his DC office in February 2020 and the first large group back to meet with him in September 2021.
The Paducah chamber launched The Leadership Center, a new brand for the chamber’s leadership programs, in 2021. Leadership is critical during times of uncertainty, and the pandemic highlighted how new enhancements could take the Chamber’s leadership and talent development programs to the next level.
The Center’s objectives include enhancing current programming and expanding with new programs. Programs under The Leadership Center focus on inspiring community pride, developing the skill sets needed for the next stages of leadership, and an aligned model of leadership locally and throughout the region.
With six generous donors, the chamber raised $500,000 through its Foundation to set the stage for the future to produce more talented and powerful local leaders. The Paducah chamber is the region’s largest business advocacy organization.
The Paducah chamber is 5- star accredited by the U.S. Chamber and has twice been awarded the Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) in 2011 and 2017 and was a Chamber of the Year finalist in 2022.
