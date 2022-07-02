The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Paducah Chiefs baseball team on Tuesday, July 5, for free admission to anyone attending Tuesday’s game at 6:30 p.m. against the Louisville Jockeys at 2400 Brooks Stadium Drive.
The event is open to the public, and chamber members are encouraged to invite all of their employees, according to a chamber news release.
The first 100 to enter the ballpark will receive a free soft drink. The Leadership Paducah class with the most members attending will each receive a free order of nachos. Three names drawn from attending Paducah Young Professionals members will receive a free meal pack.
Attendees can enjoy sitting in the stadium seats or in the Diamond Deck area, according to the chamber.
People can learn more about the Paducah chamber and upcoming events at paducahchamber.org.
