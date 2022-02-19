The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Update, featuring three local state legislators, Sen. Danny Carroll, Rep. Randy Bridges and Rep. Chris Freeland, on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The event will be held at the Commerce Center, 300 S. Third Street, in the Paducah Bank Community Room, beginning at 9 a.m.
Attendees will hear an update from legislators at the halfway point of this session of the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly and about legislation that could affect western Kentucky.
Carroll represents the Second District including McCracken, Ballard and Marshall counties. Bridges represents the Third District that includes the city of Paducah and McCracken County, and Freeland represents the Sixth District, which includes a portion of McCracken County, and Lyon and Marshall counties.
This event is part of the chamber’s Public Policy Series, which gives the business community access to legislative leaders, issues and information.
