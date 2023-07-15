The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its second year of its Educator Externships program that showcases careers in local, high-demand industries.

According to a chamber news release, the externship provides educators the opportunity to immerse themselves in an industry and gain a deeper understanding of its career paths. The goal is for educators to be able to share observations with students about the academic and employability skills needed to be successful in that industry. Industries chosen this year were the Paducah Department of Energy site and the river industry.

