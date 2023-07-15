The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its second year of its Educator Externships program that showcases careers in local, high-demand industries.
According to a chamber news release, the externship provides educators the opportunity to immerse themselves in an industry and gain a deeper understanding of its career paths. The goal is for educators to be able to share observations with students about the academic and employability skills needed to be successful in that industry. Industries chosen this year were the Paducah Department of Energy site and the river industry.
One day is devoted to each industry.
On July 11, there were 23 educators who toured the DOE site and heard from speakers from the U.S. Department of Energy and contractors Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, Swift & Staley, Inc., Mid-America Conversion Services, and Enterprise Technical Assistance Services. The chamber said they participated in hands-on activities highlighting various training and safety programs including Information Technology, Technical Writing/Editing, Rad Tech, Pro-Force and Applied STEM.
Jolie Fleming, director of technical services at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, spoke with participants about “a day in the life” of a worker at the site, highlighting the different and flexible schedules, the ability to be trained and work your way up, and the family-oriented atmosphere.
“There are so many opportunities here,” she told educators.
Tammy Courtney, vice president and project manager for Swift & Staley, was one of the speakers who shared about her professional journey and career advancement.
“It was a pleasure to interact with the educators and hear their eagerness to learn about our project’s scope of work and job opportunities available at the DOE Paducah site,” she said, after the event.
“With a large portion of our workforce eligible for retirement in the next few years, it is imperative we team with educators to ensure the skills and curricula are in place for the next generation to fill these roles.”
On July 12, there were 18 educators involved to learn more about the river industry with a tour of Ingram Barge Company where they heard about the company’s history, toured a towboat and saw trainees in action during Ingram’s New Hire Orientation, according to the chamber.
Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of the Waterways Council, Inc., provided an overview of the river industry; Michael Taylor, CEO of Paducah Barge, focused on workforce needs and explained the success of its student internship program; and McCracken County Jailer David Knight spoke about the jail’s deckhand program, which offers training and certificates to inmates seeking second chance employment upon their release. The chamber said participants also visited West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Marine Way Training Center and learned about certificates and academic programs available for the marine industry.
“The Educator Externship program gives us the opportunity to provide firsthand knowledge of the river industry to educators who are helping build our future workforce. Partnering with the Paducah chamber allows us to cultivate lasting relationships with educators sharing our employment needs and career opportunities for the youth in our communities,” said Mary Huff, Ingram Barge recruiter.
The chamber said this program is part of the its Leadership Center and was open to teachers, counselors, administrators, mentors and career coaches. With support from event sponsors, those who registered early and completed the program received a stipend to offset the cost of transportation, child care or related expenses.
Participants represented educators from school systems in McCracken County, Paducah City, Graves County, Marshall County, St. Mary, WKCTC, Murray State University and the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative.
“The educators seemed very pleased with what they learned about the industries,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president/CEO. “Several educators said it was the best professional development day they’ve ever had, and others said they feel more prepared to have conversations with their students about the wide variety of career options right here in our community.”
The chamber is also planning to expand the program next summer to include more industries, such as health care and Information Technology.
