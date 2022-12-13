The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for local businesses and citizens to be recognized during the organization’s Annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center. A new award has been added this year called the “Spirit of the Community,” to celebrate businesses and/or organizations who have shown exceptional community spirit to make the Paducah and McCracken County community a better place.

In addition to the “Spirit of the Community” award, nominations are also being accepted for the Chamber’s annual awards including:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In