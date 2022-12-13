The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for local businesses and citizens to be recognized during the organization’s Annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center. A new award has been added this year called the “Spirit of the Community,” to celebrate businesses and/or organizations who have shown exceptional community spirit to make the Paducah and McCracken County community a better place.
In addition to the “Spirit of the Community” award, nominations are also being accepted for the Chamber’s annual awards including:
• Small Business of the Year
• Entrepreneur of the Year
• Chamber Volunteer of the Year
• Leadership Alumnus of the Year
The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, December 21 at 5 p.m. Learn more about the award criteria and submit nominations at paducahchamber.org. All awards may not be presented.
The Four Rivers Business Journal, a publication of The Paducah Sun, in partnership with the Paducah chamber, is also seeking nominations for the area’s best Young Leaders. Those nominations for ages 25-40 are being accepted through David Zoeller at The Paducah Sun at dzoeller@paducahsun.com. The deadline for nominations for this award is December 14 at noon.
The Young Leader of the Year will receive a $1,000 scholarship for professional development from the Paducah chamber. Finalists will be featured in the January 2023 issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal. The winner will be announced during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Business. A profile of the award winner will be featured in the February issue of the Four Rivers Business Journal.
Sponsorships for the annual meeting and reserved tables are available. Individual tickets will be sold beginning in early January. Go to paducahchamber.org for more information or call the chamber at 270-443-1746.
