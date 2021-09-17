More than 40 local government, business and industry leaders are heading to the nation’s capital as part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual federal advocacy effort, the D.C. Fly-In.
The chamber contingent will be in Washington Monday and Tuesday to meet with Kentucky’s federal delegation and key government and agency officials on a number of topics of local interest.
Monday’s schedule of meetings at the Hyatt Regency Hotel where the group is staying include the National Endowment for the Arts, Waterways Council, U.S. Travel Association, Americans for the Arts, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Department of Transportation, and Federal Aviation Administration.
On Tuesday, meetings will move to the Capitol Visitor Center and include sessions with William “Ike” White, acting assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management, and Deputy Secretary David Turk; U.S. Reps. James Comer (luncheon keynote speaker), Brett Guthrie and Andy Barr; Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul, and Mark Marin, staff director of the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform, of which Comer is the ranking member.
Taking this large of a group to Washington, particularly in light of ever-changing COVID-19 concerns is a challenge, said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“We could have stayed with a very small group, but at the same time it shows the strength of Paducah that we have this many people willing to travel during this timeframe,” she said, noting all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
“It’s amazing,” she said, of the number of people attending. “We actually had to stop taking more attendees, because there’s so much going on in D.C. right now. We had to have an escort for every five attendees and they have to stay with us the whole time (in and around Capitol).
“That’s why all of our meetings Monday are at the hotel. Congressman Comer’s office has been coordinating all the guides, but we’ve had to pull from Sen. McConnell and Sen. Paul’s office.”
Continuing to have a presence in D.C. is particularly important with the new administration, and changes in agency representatives, Wilson said.
The chamber’s federal priorities include the new passenger terminal for Barkley Regional Airport, continued full funding of ongoing cleanup operations at the Paducah DOE site, infrastructure investments like the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport, railroad, public transit, broadband, education and workforce, arts, travel and tourism, and business and commerce.
