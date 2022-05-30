The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the 2022 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Virginia, that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
The award is presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity, and quality of life.
“This year’s finalists are among the most impactful organizations within the chamber industry,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly.
“We’re in the midst of a chamber renaissance. Chambers of commerce have never been more essential to regional prosperity and are being called on to serve as partners, thought leaders and innovative problem solvers in new ways on new issues. Congratulations to our 2022 finalists.”
Chamber of the Year winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 27, during the awards show at the ACCE’s annual convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. T
“We are thrilled to have been selected as a finalist,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president/CEO.
“It is a multi-stage application process that has required a lot of time to prepare and now being named a finalist makes it all worthwhile. In our application we highlighted the work taking place for our members and our community. The chamber has expanded our programs to assist small businesses and we worked closely with West Kentucky Community and Technical College through their MacKenzie Scott gift to expand opportunities for those who have traditionally faced barriers to education and workforce training. We also highlighted our workforce development programs, our advocacy efforts and the establishment of The Leadership Center.”
Applicants are grouped into four categories based on: annual revenue, membership, area population and other factors. The Paducah chamber is in Category 2 and the other finalists are Henry County Chamber in McDonough, Georiga and West Des Moines Chamber in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE’s Annual Chamber Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention and membership dollar retention. Qualifying chambers are invited to enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work.
Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.
The Paducah chamber is a two-time recipient of this award, having won in 2011 and 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.