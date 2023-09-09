PADUCAH — Next week local elected officials, business owners and other leaders will head to Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for projects that affect west Kentucky.
During the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual D.C. Fly-In, a group organized by the chamber of commerce will travel to our nation’s capital to advocate at the federal level for money and support involving local projects and initiatives. The group has scheduled meetings on Sept. 13 and 14. This marks the 20th anniversary of the trip.
“I’ve seen the growth. I’ve seen the success that we’ve had from it and I just know how important it is for our community and for our region to be represented,” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said.
The group has a clear list of priorities, including the Department of Energy Paducah Site, Barkley Regional Airport, BUILD grant project funding, Paducah-McCracken County Riverport, and infrastructure investments among many other items.
The delegation also has planned meetings with U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky’s 1st District, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.
Department of Energy Paducah Site
The group will focus on continued federal funding for cleanup work at the Department of Energy Paducah Site. Specifically obtaining additional money on top of the original $275 million allocated for cleanup. Congress has provided a “plus up” in funding over the years which brings the total site-wide funding to approximately $320 million. That includes $2 million for an analysis of the future of the DOE site.
“It’s important that we know now what’s going to be happening there and what we can do with it over the next 50 years. We can’t wait until the plant is totally cleaned up to start redevelopment. We need to start it soon,” Wilson said.
Wilson credits relationship building over the years for the continued funding.
“If we weren’t active with the Department of Energy or we weren’t active with trade organizations like Energy Communities Alliance I’m not sure we would even know that these programs are available. So it’s really helped us to be able to be involved and to know what’s going on,” Wilson said.
The DOE site employs more than 1,500 people, making it one of the region’s largest employers.
The group is scheduled to meet with members of the Federal Aviation Administration to stress continued support for Essential Air Service funding for Contour Airlines at Barkley Regional Airport. This comes after the July 6, 2023 ribbon cutting at the new airport terminal, which was a $43.5 million project.
“We’re always looking for funding sources. There’s more to be done out there. It’s not a project that just stops once you have the new terminal. There’s more money that would be needed for the runway, and more money for a perimeter road,” Wilson said.
BUILD Grant
The delegation will discuss the city of Paducah applying for an additional $3.5 million in federal funding related to the BUILD Grant. It was awarded to the city in 2019. The project is a key anchor to overall downtown improvements. It includes the Riverboat Excursion Pier to support the growing tourism industry.
“We all know how much has happened since 2019 with inflation, worker shortage and COVID and everything that impacted us and the cost of everything has gone up. With that project the cost of it has gone up too. They opened up the budget for recipients of BUILD grants in 2018 and 2019 to apply for supplemental funds that would help fill the gap in what the project was anticipated to cost and what in reality it’s going to cost now,” Wilson said.
This marks 20 years the Paducah Chamber has organized the trip to D.C., and the number of people who attend has grown over the years. This year, a total of 66 people will attend the two day event.
“We take more than even some of our larger cities in the state take and I think that just shows how much interest there is and how much focus our community puts on our relationships with our Federal Government,” Wilson said.
Susan Guess served as chair of the Paducah Chamber Board of Directors in 2001 and 2009, and has witnessed what’s accomplished in Washington, D.C. firsthand.
“The power of 60 people coming into a room or visiting a national organization saying we’re on the same page, we have priorities, we support them, it makes a big statement up there,” Guess said.
Guess said there are both short term and long term benefits of developing relationships with people in D.C. over the years.
“You can’t just go when you need money. It is about a relationship. We all know that. That’s why it’s important that we go every year,” Guess said.
Wilson added, “Our philosophy is that we never want to be known for our absence and we are always going to be known for our presence. We are always going to show up and we’re going to be fighting for our community.”
The group also has small group meetings scheduled with organizations which include Americans for the Arts, National Association of REALTORS, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
