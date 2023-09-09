PADUCAH — Next week local elected officials, business owners and other leaders will head to Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for projects that affect west Kentucky.

During the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual D.C. Fly-In, a group organized by the chamber of commerce will travel to our nation’s capital to advocate at the federal level for money and support involving local projects and initiatives. The group has scheduled meetings on Sept. 13 and 14. This marks the 20th anniversary of the trip.

