The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce recently kicked off its annual Membership and Total Resource Campaign that will run through Oct. 10. Brent Housman, chair-elect of the chamber’s board of directors and senior vice president at Baird, is this year’s annual campaign chair.
“I’m excited to lead the campaign,” said Housman. “As a membership-based organization, we depend on our members to keep our chamber strong and effective. Each year we strive to increase our overall membership and sponsorship commitments for the upcoming year. It’s truly a team effort.”
While the chamber recruits new members year-round, this is a focused effort led by volunteers in the community for this five week time frame. New members receive extra recognition and new member perks for joining during the campaign. The campaign helps enhance and grow the organization by bringing in new members and securing support for chamber programs through sponsorships.
Team Captains for 2022 are: Lance Allison, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering; LaToya Burton, Housing Authority of Paducah; Arianne Dillon, Paducah Bank; John Jacobs, Mercy Health — Lourdes; Kevin O’Neill, West Kentucky Community & Technical College; Craig Beavers, Baptist Health Paducah; Mason DeJarnett, FabickCAT; Jessica Housman, Housman Partners; Jeff Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center; and Robbie Shoulta, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
This year, each team captain will have a volunteer member of the Chamber Connectors assigned to their team as a retention specialist and chamber “guru.”
“The Chamber Connectors are our ambassadors. They help us celebrate achievements and milestones with chamber member businesses year-round, and we are excited that they will serve in this special role this year for the campaign,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
