The 2022 Membership Campaign Team Captains were recognized during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s September Power in Partnership breakfast. They are, from left to right: Jessica Housman, Housman Partners; Jeff Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center; John Jacobs, Mercy Health — Lourdes; Robbie Shoulta, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership; Arianne Dillon, Paducah Bank; Lance Allison, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering; Craig Beavers, Baptist Health Paducah; Kevin O’Neill, West Kentucky Community & Technical College; Mason DeJarnett, FabickCAT; and LaToya Burton, Housing Authority of Paducah. Shown at the podium is Campaign Chairman Brent Housman, Chair-Elect of the Paducah Chamber Board of Directors and Senior Vice President at Baird.

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce recently kicked off its annual Membership and Total Resource Campaign that will run through Oct. 10. Brent Housman, chair-elect of the chamber’s board of directors and senior vice president at Baird, is this year’s annual campaign chair.

“I’m excited to lead the campaign,” said Housman. “As a membership-based organization, we depend on our members to keep our chamber strong and effective. Each year we strive to increase our overall membership and sponsorship commitments for the upcoming year. It’s truly a team effort.”

