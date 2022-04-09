The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s April 14 Power in Partnership Breakfast program will feature West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Dr. Anton Reece, president of WKCTC, will serve as the moderator and include speakers from the faculty, staff and students. Youth LEAD Class #11 will also be recognized for their graduation at the breakfast.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
Reece has served as president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College since October 2016.
He has more than 26 years in higher education, serving in roles such as minority affairs coordinator and counselor, dean of student affairs and enrollment, and minority affairs coordinator.
Students from McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary High Schools who have participated in the Youth LEAD Class #11 will be honored as their graduation. The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association (LPAA) and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce selected 35 area youth to participate in Class #11.
Youth LEAD is for high school juniors. Students spend one day a month learning about human needs and service learning, communication and career development, business and economy, law and government, and health care in Paducah and McCracken County.
Members of Class #11 are as follows:
McCracken County High School — Karsyn Allard, Camryn Beatty, Kendall Brown, Hannah Bryan, Melody Darnell, Camille Frederich, Jeremiah Grogan, Mary Helen Hickey, Nathan King, Josh Kuntz, Molly Musselman, Emanuel Puertollano, Carley Resser, Hannah Riley, Haden Scruggs, Caroline Smith, Carson Sullivan, Ellie Whiteside and Caroline Wright.
Paducah Tilghman High School — Aneeza Ali, Kate Bidwell, Abby Brown, Riley Darnell, Leon dos Remedios, Alicia Durfee, Addie Franklin, Meghan Gruber, Madison Patel, Maya Romanak, Nathaniel Skinner and Abigail Wurth.
St. Mary High School — Maddy Hatton, Ellie Roof, Palmer Sims and Daniel Willett.
