The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership Breakfast on Aug. 3 will feature an update from Murray State University. The featured speakers include University President Dr. Robert L. Jackson and Nico Yantko, director of athletics.

According to a chamber news release, the breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. on July 31 at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $25.

