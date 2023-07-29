The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership Breakfast on Aug. 3 will feature an update from Murray State University. The featured speakers include University President Dr. Robert L. Jackson and Nico Yantko, director of athletics.
According to a chamber news release, the breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. on July 31 at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $25.
Jackson, a Murray State alumnus, was named the university’s 14th president in March 2019 after serving as interim president since August 2018. Jackson has served Murray State in several capacities over the last decade, including as president and CEO of the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. where he managed the $180 million foundation. He was also the senior advisor to the university for state and federal governmental relations.
From 1997 to 2004, Jackson served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a state senator and served in Senate leadership. He has worked on many state and federal governmental projects and has been recognized for his public service, according to the chamber. In addition, he has worked in corporate finance and as a senior executive in investment banking.
Jackson has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Murray State. He has completed graduate courses in finance at Murray State and doctoral courses at the University of Leicester (UK). He holds a Master of Arts degree in higher education administration from Antioch University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Western Kentucky University.
Yantko was named the 10th athletics director in Murray State history on Aug. 15, 2022. He is a Murray State alumnus and former Racer quarterback from 2007-09. Yantko returned home to Murray State after career stops at North Carolina State, the University of Missouri and the University of Louisiana.
