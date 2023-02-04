Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce officials have addressed an incident last week involving an older version of “My Old Kentucky Home,” being played at its annual celebration, and they say the chamber is committed to its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Earlier this week, McCracken County Commissioner Richard Abraham submitted a letter to the editor to The Sun, expressing his concerns about the song incident. (See Abraham’s letter on page A4.)
On Jan. 27, as the chamber event transitioned from the dinner portion to the meeting and awards ceremony, attendees were asked to stand for the playing of the state song. A recording played, along with a musician’s accompanying instrumental music. In what Chamber President Sandra Wilson described as an “honest mistake,” an outdated version of the song was played. It contained original racist lyrics referring to African Americans. The General Assembly adopted a modern version of the song in 1986.
Following speeches from chamber officials, 2022 Chamber Board Chair Cory Hicks apologized to the audience of over 800 people that the older version was played, and said the organization is committed to learning from the incident and continuing its DEI efforts.
In his letter to the editor, while Abraham does not refer specifically to the chamber’s annual celebration, said he sat down after he heard the first offensive word, and sat through the rest of the song. Abraham said he and his guest left quietly after an apology was not given after the song was finished.
Wilson told The Sun that the chamber was unaware that the older version of “My Old Kentucky Home” was the version appearing on the night’s set list. Wilson said she, Hicks and 2023 Chamber Board Chair Brent Housman huddled together to discuss how to address the incident. Hicks, with Wilson and Housman at his side on stage, issued the apology at a transition point between speeches and the awards portion.
“It was an honest mistake,” Wilson said. “No one planned for that to happen.”
She shared that Hicks spoke with local NAACP president J.W. Cleary after the event concluded and apologized again for the outdated version.
Cleary, president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, told The Sun: “We felt like it was an honest mistake.”
In addition, “Cory Hicks came over specifically to our table (to apologize). We took it as an honest mistake and it’s one of those things ... I think we need to move forward. I really believe that.”
Wilson said the incident is a teaching moment for the chamber.
“We live by the phrase that we can always be better, and that’s what we’re always striving for,” she added.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.