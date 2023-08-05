The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will kick off its annual membership and total resource campaign on Aug. 8.
Katie Englert, owner of Compass Counseling and Chicken Salad Chick, and current chair-elect of the Paducah Chamber Board of Directors, will lead the campaign as chair. She will become board chair in January 2024.
Englert is a licensed professional clinical counselor and a certified John Maxwell coach, trainer and speaker. She’s been active with the chamber for many years and helped start the chamber’s Small Business Cohort Program where she serves as a mentor to participating businesses. She is also active with the chamber’s Small Business Committee and a graduate of Leadership Paducah Class #30. In 2020, she was Named Outstanding Mental Health Counselor Award from the Kentucky Counseling Association and the chamber’s 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year.
“I’m excited to lead the campaign as chair,” Englert said, in a news release. “If you are interested in getting more involved in the chamber and in the community, we’d love to have you join us.”
The chamber said the initiative is a volunteer-driven campaign that helps enhance and grow the chamber through bringing in new members and securing support for chamber programs through sponsorships. More than 100 community volunteers are involved each year.
Team captains for the campaign are: Reis Driver, Baptist Health Paducah; Chris Hill, IHM Used Parts; Jill Hobbs, HR Consulting Solutions; Jessica Housman, Housman Partners; Phillip Hudson, Paducah Bank; Maegan Mansfield, Bacon Farmer Workman/Marcum Engineering; Jessica Newman, Swift & Staley, Inc.; Bradley Shoulta, Independence Bank; Zack Smith, Baird; and Tammy Thompson, West Kentucky Community & Technical College.
The campaign celebration, sponsored by Chicken Salad Chick and Compass Counseling, will be held Aug. 30 at the Commerce Center, 300 S. Third St., Paducah. All chamber members are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.