The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off its annual membership and total resource campaign on Aug. 8. The team captains are: (sitting left to right): Phillip Hudson, Paducah Bank; Chris Hill, IHM Used Parts; Katie Englert, membership campaign chair; Brent Housman, chamber board chair; (standing, left to right): Susan Ybarzabal, membership and marketing vice chair; Tammy Thompson, West Kentucky Community & Technical College; Zack Smith, Baird; Jessica Housman, Housman Partners; Maegan Mansfield, Bacon Farmer Workman/Marcum Engineering; Bradley Shoulta, Independence Bank; Jessica Newman, Swift & Staley, Inc.; Reis Driver, Baptist Health Paducah; and Jill Hobbs, HR Consulting Solutions.

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will kick off its annual membership and total resource campaign on Aug. 8.

Katie Englert, owner of Compass Counseling and Chicken Salad Chick, and current chair-elect of the Paducah Chamber Board of Directors, will lead the campaign as chair. She will become board chair in January 2024.

