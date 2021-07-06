To celebrate National Park and Recreation Month, the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has organized a Facebook contest called Where’s Your Favorite Place to Play.
From July 6 through 20, residents and visitors are invited to post a picture of their favorite park space in the city and tell Parks & Rec, in 50 words or less, why that place is special.
Prizes will be awarded to three winners, according to a news release from the city.
Also during July, there’s the Mobile Rec Program. Every Friday in July, in addition to a few other dates, the Parks Department’s Mobile Recreation vehicle will visit various park location in Paducah.
There will be activities and giveaways.
A parent or guardian needs to be present to register children on site. Mobile Rec is from 10 a.m. to noon at the different locations:
• Friday, July 9: Brooks Stadium
• Friday, July 16: Robert Coleman Park
• Friday, July 23: Kolb Park
• Friday, July 30: Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park
