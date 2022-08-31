The city and the Kentucky League of Cities are celebrating September as City Government Month and inviting elementary schools to participate. Teachers can find lesson plans and an activity booklet at CityMonth.org/about. Students’ submissions have a Sept. 30 deadline and must be emailed to citygovmonth@paducahky.gov or mailed to Paducah City Hall, 300 S. 5th St., P.O. Box 2267, Paducah, KY 42002-2267.

Kindergarten through second grade students can draw pictures of something beautiful in their city. Third through fifth grade students can write letters to Mayor George Bray, beginning with the phrase: “I will help make my community beautiful by…”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In