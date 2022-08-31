The city and the Kentucky League of Cities are celebrating September as City Government Month and inviting elementary schools to participate. Teachers can find lesson plans and an activity booklet at CityMonth.org/about. Students’ submissions have a Sept. 30 deadline and must be emailed to citygovmonth@paducahky.gov or mailed to Paducah City Hall, 300 S. 5th St., P.O. Box 2267, Paducah, KY 42002-2267.
Kindergarten through second grade students can draw pictures of something beautiful in their city. Third through fifth grade students can write letters to Mayor George Bray, beginning with the phrase: “I will help make my community beautiful by…”
Submissions must include the student’s name, school, teacher and grade.
Bray said the idea stems from the city commission selecting beautification as one of its priorities earlier this year.
“Being a good citizen is tied to being active in the community and (being) aware of how you can make a difference, big or small,” Bray said. “Encouraging good citizenship at a young age is critical in building a life-long appreciation and stewardship of our community. I look forward to seeing the pictures from the younger students of what they find to be beautiful in Paducah. Plus, I am really interested in hearing the ideas of how they can help make Paducah even more beautiful.”
The city will issue a proclamation for City Government Month at the Sept. 13 commission meeting. In October, Bray will share several of the letters and pictures on an episode of Your City at Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.